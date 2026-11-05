🎓 Fayetteville, NC Education Jobs With Multiple Teaching Roles

Fayetteville’s education scene is busy right now, from early childhood to college and military training. If you like teaching and mentoring, there are several solid options open today.

Employer: CACI International Inc

CACI International Inc Location: Fayetteville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $58,500 – $122,800 (proposed range)

(proposed range) Clearance: Active Secret required

Teach U.S. military units how to operate small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS) and FPV drones. This role is travel-heavy (up to 50%) and ideal for prior Army 18 Series or 11B (Ranger qualified) instructors with deep sUAS/FPV and night vision/thermal experience.

Employer: Fayetteville Technical Community College (Cape Fear Valley School of Nursing)

(Cape Fear Valley School of Nursing) Location: Fayetteville, NC

Type: Full-time, 10-month faculty

Benefits: NC State Health & Retirement, paid leave/holidays, TRICARE supplement, and more

Teach in one of NC’s largest, fast-growing Associate Degree Nursing programs, with modern labs and a 32-bed simulation center. Great fit for RNs with an MSN (or finishing by Sept 30, 2026) who want to move into classroom and clinical teaching with strong state benefits.

Employer: Ms. Carolyn's Childcare Center

Location: Fayetteville, NC (Cumberland Creek Dr)

Type: Likely full-time (Mon–Fri, 9:00am–6:00pm)

Likely full-time (Mon–Fri, 9:00am–6:00pm) Pay: $10–$14/hour

Benefits: 10 days PTO, holiday pay, discounted childcare, 401(k), medical benefits

Lead a toddler classroom at a long-standing local center that’s been serving families since 1964. Perfect for early childhood pros with 1+ year in licensed childcare, CPR/First Aid, and a CDA or ECE degree who want steady hours and strong family connections.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.