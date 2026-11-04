📋 Fayetteville NC Admin Jobs with Multiple $15–$20/hr Openings

Fayetteville has some solid front desk and admin roles right now, especially if you’re organized, friendly, and good with computers.

Here are several local openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Homeowners Property Management of Fayetteville

Homeowners Property Management of Fayetteville Location: Fayetteville, NC (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $15.00/hour, about 40 hours/week

Busy property management office needs a friendly face at the front desk to greet visitors, answer phones, and support the leasing and management team. Great fit if you’re bilingual English/Spanish, detail-oriented, and like a fast-paced office. Includes 401(k).

Employer: Polley Clinic of Dermatology

Polley Clinic of Dermatology Location: Fayetteville, NC 28303 (in person, some travel up to 50%)

(in person, some travel up to 50%) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $16.00/hour

Front desk role in a dermatology clinic handling phones, check-in, insurance verification, and payments. Good for someone who likes helping patients and has medical office or insurance experience. Offers strong benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, employee discount.

Employer: IDI Services, Inc. (supporting a large utility company)

(supporting a large utility company) Location: Fayetteville, NC (in person)

(in person) Type: Long-term temporary (40 hours/week)

(40 hours/week) Pay: $20.00/hour

Office role focused on data entry, document management, reports, and multi-line phones. Ideal if you’re strong with Microsoft Office and Adobe, very organized, and can stand and lift up to 30–40 lbs. No benefits at first, but there may be a chance to move into a direct-hire role later.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—admin skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.