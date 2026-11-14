Fayetteville’s retail scene is steady, with big national brands still hiring for front-line and lead roles. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Belk

Belk Location: Fayetteville, GA

Type: Full-time, hourly with monthly bonus eligibility

with Salary: Not listed

Lead the sales floor, coach teammates, and help run events while giving warm, personal service. Good fit if you have 1+ year retail experience, like using tech on the job, and can work nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Fayetteville, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on leadership role helping manage the store, drive parts sales, and support commercial accounts. Great if you want management experience, enjoy problem-solving, and can work a flexible schedule (mornings, nights, weekends, overtime).

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Fayetteville, GA

Type: Temporary

Salary: $15 – $19/hour

Benefits (with ~30 hrs/week): Health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), employee discount, training

Front-of-store role where you run the register, stock shelves, keep displays neat, and help with photo and online pickup orders. Good entry point if you want flexible hours, quick training, and solid benefits for part-time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.