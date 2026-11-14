Fayetteville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up across clinics, labs, and home care. Here are several solid options if you want to stay local and keep building your skills.

Employer: South Atlanta Veterinary Emergency & Specialty (SAVES) / Thrive Pet Healthcare

South Atlanta Veterinary Emergency & Specialty (SAVES) / Thrive Pet Healthcare Location: Fayetteville, GA

Type: Full-time (nights, weekends, holidays)

(nights, weekends, holidays) Pay: $17–$20/hour (based on experience and credentials)

(based on experience and credentials) Work in a 24/7 emergency and specialty animal hospital, helping with treatments, lab work, surgery support, and client education. Great fit if you have 1–2 years of vet tech experience and want strong CE, career growth, and pet-care perks.

Employer: South Atlanta Veterinary Emergency & Specialty (SAVES) / Thrive Pet Healthcare

South Atlanta Veterinary Emergency & Specialty (SAVES) / Thrive Pet Healthcare Location: Fayetteville, GA

Type: Full-time (nights, weekends, holidays)

(nights, weekends, holidays) Pay: $20–$25/hour (based on experience and credentials)

(based on experience and credentials) Similar to the role above but licensure is required, with higher starting pay. You’ll handle advanced emergency and specialty cases in a fast-paced, team-first hospital with strong benefits, CE, and leadership development.

Employer: Northshore Home Health Care

Northshore Home Health Care Location: Fayetteville, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Support anesthesia providers by setting up and maintaining anesthesia equipment, helping monitor patients, and keeping OR/procedure rooms organized and safe. Good for someone with strong tech skills, EMR experience, and attention to safety and infection control.

Employer: Provident Behavioral Health

Provident Behavioral Health Location: Fayetteville, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Lead high-complexity diagnostic testing and day-to-day lab operations, including quality control, regulatory compliance, troubleshooting, and staff mentoring. Ideal if you’re an experienced lab scientist ready to step into a leadership and technical expert role.

Employer: Elijah Healthcare Solutions

Elijah Healthcare Solutions Location: Fayetteville, GA (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12–$13/hour

Provide hands-on daily care (bathing, dressing, mobility, light cleaning) plus companionship for clients in home or facility settings. Great entry or next step if you have caregiving experience, CPR/First Aid, and want meaningful one-on-one work.

Employer: OrthoAtlanta

Location: Fayetteville, GA (on-site)

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: Competitive hourly rate + benefits (exact amount not listed)

Competitive hourly rate (exact amount not listed) Join one of Georgia’s largest orthopedic groups, coordinating surgeries, tests, and follow-ups, handling insurance authorizations, and being the main contact for surgical patients. Best for someone with 3+ years of healthcare experience, EMR skills (Epic a plus), and strong organization.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often have room to grow once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.