Fayetteville’s food and hotel scene is busy and hiring. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Santa Maria Tapas and seafood

Santa Maria Tapas and seafood Location: Fayetteville, GA (restaurant based in Cumming, GA)

Fayetteville, GA (restaurant based in Cumming, GA) Type: Full-time & Part-time

Full-time & Part-time Pay: $300 – $1,000 per week

Family-owned restaurant hiring servers, food runners, and bartenders who care about warm, welcoming service. Good fit if you want a growing team, steady tips, and a friendly, in-person work vibe.

Employer: Captain D's Seafood Restaurant

Captain D's Seafood Restaurant Location: Fayetteville, GA

Type: Not listed (likely part-time or full-time hourly)

Not listed (likely part-time or full-time hourly) Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Front-line role where you’re the face of the brand, taking orders, helping guests, and keeping things moving. Perks include flexible schedules, 50% meal discount on shift, health benefits for eligible staff, paid training, and growth paths (many managers started as team members). Open to ages 14+.

Employer: Holiday Inn Express and Suites

Location: Fayetteville, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $17.00 per hour

Lead the housekeeping team, inspect rooms, train staff, and keep the hotel guest-ready every day. Best for someone with 2+ years hotel supervisory experience, strong English communication, and who can work weekends (Saturday & Sunday). Includes employee discount and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.