👔 Fayetteville, GA Management Roles With Multiple $80K+ Paths

Fayetteville is seeing solid growth in leadership roles, especially in operations and service management. If you’ve got team-leading experience, there are a few strong options to check out right now.

Employer: QTS Data Centers

QTS Data Centers Location: Fayetteville, GA (on-site, 24/7 facility support)

(on-site, 24/7 facility support) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the technical operations of a world-class data center, overseeing electrical, mechanical, fire/life safety, and infrastructure systems to keep uptime at 100%. This role is heavy on strategy, continuous improvement, and people leadership, with a deep benefits package (401(k) match, bonus eligibility, generous PTO, sabbatical program, tuition reimbursement, and more).

Employer: Jetaire

Location: Fayetteville, GA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $100,000 per year

Run day-to-day manufacturing operations in an AS9100/FAA-regulated environment, using KPIs, lean tools, and root-cause problem solving to boost on-time delivery and quality. Ideal if you have 6+ years in manufacturing ops, strong ERP/MRP skills, and want solid benefits like 401(k), health, dental, vision, and paid time off.

Employer: Christian Brothers Automotive

Location: 140 Price Rd, Fayetteville, GA 30215 (coming soon, on-site)

(coming soon, on-site) Type: Full-time

Earning Potential: Up to $100K+ annually

Oversee the full operation of a new auto repair shop—sales, staff, customer experience, and profitability—while staying closed every weekend for better work–life balance. Comes with strong perks like a “Nice Difference” healthcare bonus, matching retirement plans, paid vacation and holidays, ongoing training, and even a path to shop ownership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—good leadership roles in Fayetteville don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.