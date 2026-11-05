🛒 Fayetteville, GA Retail Jobs With Multiple $20+/hr Opportunities

Fayetteville’s customer-facing jobs are looking strong right now, with solid hourly pay and some nice perks. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Walmart Supercenter #594, 125 Pavilion Pkwy, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Salary: $20 – $33/hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums

+ performance incentives and possible hourly premiums Type: Full-Time

Lead the front end of a busy Walmart—support cashiers, handle returns and transactions, and keep customers happy. Comes with strong health, financial, PTO, and education benefits (Live Better U), plus chances to earn more with bonuses and premiums.

Employer: Christian Brothers Automotive (locally owned franchise)

(locally owned franchise) Location: 140 Price Rd, Fayetteville, GA 30215 (Coming Soon)

Salary: $75K+ annually + team performance bonuses

+ team performance bonuses Type: Full-Time (Mon–Fri, 7am–6pm, weekends off)

Be the main point of contact for guests getting their cars serviced—explain repairs, manage workflow, and build long-term relationships. This role stands out for no weekends, paid vacation/holidays, healthcare help, retirement match, ongoing training, and employee discounts.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Fayetteville, GA

Salary: $17.50 – $22.50/hour

Type: Full-Time (30-hour work week with benefits)

Key-holder role where you help open/close the store, handle cash, support the team, and keep the store running smoothly. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, 401(k), flexible hours, and training programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer shares more details on schedules, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.