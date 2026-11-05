🔧 Fayetteville, GA Hiring Now: Multiple Hands-On Maintenance Roles

Fayetteville’s got some solid hands-on jobs right now, from property upkeep to pest control and advanced refrigeration work. If you like staying active and working with your hands, these are worth a look.

Employer: Arrow Exterminators

Arrow Exterminators Location: Fayetteville, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (production-based with commission)

This role mixes field inspections with inside sales, and comes with a company vehicle, generous time off, 11 paid holidays, 401(k) with match, and full health benefits. No experience needed — they train you, as long as you have a driver’s license and can work full-time.

Duplicate Indeed listing found for this same role; included only once here.

Employer: Caliber Collision

Location: Fayetteville, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Industry comparable pay, weekly, overtime eligible (exact rate not listed)

Clean and prep vehicles for delivery, help shuttle cars and customers, and keep tools and equipment in shape. You get medical, dental, vision from day one, paid vacation and holidays, and paid training/certifications with room to grow in the collision repair field.

Employer: Asset Living

Location: Fayetteville, GA (multiple properties)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $24–$28 per hour

Work across more than one property handling repairs, make-readies, pool care, and grounds upkeep. This is a very active role (ladders, lifting 100+ lbs, outdoor work) with benefits, 401(k) with match, paid sick days, and holidays for someone who likes variety and staying busy.

Employer: J & S SERVICES

Location: Fayetteville, GA

Type: Full-time (40+ hrs/week)

Salary: $30.00–$45.00 per hour

High-skill field role working on supermarket refrigeration and heavy commercial HVACR with a take-home service vehicle, health insurance, 401(k) with 4% match, PTO with year-end cash-out, and 6 paid holidays. You’ll start your day from home and need 5+ years’ experience plus EPA Section 608 Universal certification.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting — you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.