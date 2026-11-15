Fayetteville’s food scene is busy, and local spots are adding to their teams. Here are a few solid picks if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Levy Restaurants

Levy Restaurants Location: Fayetteville, AR (University of Arkansas)

(University of Arkansas) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role leads daily kitchen operations for Levy at the University of Arkansas, from menu development to catering events. Good fit if you have high-volume culinary experience and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, and flexible time off.

Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

Serve guests from greeting to checkout, handle orders in the POS, and keep the dining room running smoothly. Comes with employee discount, free food, and paid training, great if you want flexible hours and tips on top.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00/hour

Run your own demo station in a local store, sharing samples and chatting with shoppers about new products. No experience needed, paid training, and a set daytime schedule (up to 3 days a week, 10am–6pm, Thu–Mon).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers have similar roles open and promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.