Fayetteville’s research scene is busy right now, from campus leadership to field archaeology. If you’re mid‑ to senior‑level in science or cultural resources, these are worth a look.

Employer: University of Arkansas – Office of Sponsored Programs

University of Arkansas – Office of Sponsored Programs Location: Fayetteville, AR (relocation or daily commute required)

(relocation or daily commute required) Type: Full-time, regular

Salary: Commensurate with education and experience

Deadline: 12/01/2026

Lead the university’s central sponsored programs office across pre‑award, contracting, and post‑award/research accounting. This is a high‑impact role for someone with 10+ years in university financial/research administration, strong compliance chops (NSF, NIH, DOE, Uniform Guidance), and experience managing multiple teams. Full university benefits, including insurance, holidays, leave, tuition waivers, and retirement contributions.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Fayetteville, AR (Northwest Arkansas office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join WSP’s Cultural Resources Management team leading heritage and cultural resource projects across Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, and the broader Midwest/Southeast. You’ll direct field teams, handle Section 106/110 compliance, write reports, and work closely with clients, landowners, and tribal representatives. Best fit if you have a Master’s degree and 3–5 years of CRM archaeology experience in the region.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Fayetteville, AR (Northwest Arkansas office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into a senior leadership role managing cultural resource projects and mentoring junior staff while working with a national team of 40+ CRM pros. You’ll develop research designs, manage budgets and proposals, and lead compliance work (Section 106/110, NEPA) across multiple states. Ideal if you have a Master’s or PhD, 7+ years of CRM experience, and a strong track record in Midwest/Southeast archaeology.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on duties and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.