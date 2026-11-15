Fayetteville’s beauty and housing scene is busy right now, and a few solid customer-facing roles just popped up. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work the MAC counter inside Ulta, doing pro-level makeup looks, demos, and lessons while helping guests pick the right products. Great if you love artistry, trends, and building a loyal client list in a busy beauty store.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the Benefit Brow Bar with brow waxing, tinting, and quick makeup services, plus product recommendations. You’ll need a cosmetology or esthetics license and an interest in growing a steady book of repeat guests.

Employer: The Scion Group

Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes bonus, PTO, health, dental, vision, 401k match, and parental leave)

Front-facing role at a student housing community, giving tours, handling resident questions, and helping with marketing and social media. Good fit if you’re organized, friendly, and like a mix of office work, events, and customer contact.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.