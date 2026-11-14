Fayetteville’s admin scene is busy right now, with solid office roles at big names and local institutions. If you’re organized and like keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Fayetteville, AR (supports internal firm services, PST hours)

(supports internal firm services, PST hours) Type: Full-time

Salary: $35,500 – $109,120 (range varies by location; bonus eligible)

High-level admin role supporting senior leaders: managing calendars, meetings across time zones, travel, expenses, and confidential info. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, calm with shifting priorities, and comfortable with office software and virtual collaboration.

Employer: Helzberg Diamonds

Location: Northwest Arkansas Mall, Fayetteville, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (commission sales environment)

Runs daily office operations in a retail jewelry store while also selling on the floor. You’ll handle procedures, programs, and some hiring support—great if you have retail office experience, like a fast pace, and can work evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: University of Arkansas – Fulbright College (UEGE)

Location: Fayetteville, AR (on campus, 100% in-office)

Type: Regular full-time, day shift

Salary: $39,930

Closing Date: 11/20/2026

Campus-based role supporting interdisciplinary programs with office support, event logistics, records, and course scheduling. Good match if you’re organized, like academic settings, and want strong benefits and a stable university job.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.