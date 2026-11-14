Fayetteville’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from hands-on retail roles to high-level strategy jobs you can do from here for global firms.

Here are a few solid options worth a look this week:

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Fayetteville, AR (Internal Firm Services, likely remote/virtual friendly)

(Internal Firm Services, likely remote/virtual friendly) Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,500 – $423,780 (range varies by location; bonus eligible)

Lead big-picture marketing strategy for PwC: set campaign direction, use market and audience data to guide plans, and coach a team. This is a senior role for someone with 8+ years in sales/marketing who likes turning insights into clear, integrated marketing plans.

Employer: Big O Tires (MFA Petroleum Company)

Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line sales and customer service in an automotive shop setting—help customers understand needed services, write up tickets, and support store operations. Good fit if you’re 18+ with strong people skills, can work weekends, and like a mix of sales, light admin, and being around cars.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Fayetteville, AR (consulting role, often remote/virtual friendly)

(consulting role, often remote/virtual friendly) Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 (bonus eligible)

Senior consulting role leading Oracle B2B Eloqua and lead-to-revenue projects for clients. You’ll guide solution design, manage complex implementations, and mentor teams—ideal if you have 7+ years’ experience and strong Oracle/marketing automation background.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles you might like.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.