Fayetteville’s leadership job market is strong right now, with options in faith-based work, big-league consulting, and higher ed. If you’re ready for your next step up, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Fellowship of Christian Athletes Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead FCA’s local ministry by growing staff, volunteers, and donor support while keeping everything aligned with FCA’s Christian mission and values. This is a hands-on leadership role for someone who loves discipleship, fundraising, and building strong community partnerships in sports.

Employer: PwC

Location: Fayetteville, AR (Advisory practice)

(Advisory practice) Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + annual discretionary bonus

Lead large Oracle EPM projects that improve budgeting, forecasting, consolidation, and reporting for major clients. Ideal if you have 7+ years of Oracle finance consulting and want to guide big transformation work while mentoring teams and working with senior finance and tech leaders.

Employer: University of Arkansas – Sam M. Walton College of Business

Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Full-time, annual appointment (fixed term)

Salary: Commensurate with education and experience

Closing Date: 12/14/2026

Serve as Chair of the J.B. Hunt Transport Services Department of Supply Chain Management, leading one of the country’s top, industry-connected supply chain programs. Great fit for a tenured Associate Professor or above with an active research record and a passion for curriculum, industry partnerships, and faculty leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—good leadership roles like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.