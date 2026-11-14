Fayetteville’s tech scene is heating up, especially for folks with consulting and cloud skills. If you’re open to client work and some travel, these roles from PwC are worth a look.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + annual discretionary bonus

Lead AI and GenAI solutions for health systems, from RAG workflows to PHI-safe cloud deployments. Great fit if you have deep healthcare data science/IT experience and want to guide large teams and strategy, not just build models.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + annual discretionary bonus

Run SAP FI/FICO/Central Finance workstreams that modernize clients’ finance processes and reporting. Ideal if you like blending finance knowledge with SAP configuration, leading teams, and owning project timelines.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,000 – $410,000 + annual discretionary bonus

Set the technical direction for Appian low-code and BPM solutions, including cloud architecture and integrations. This is a senior role for someone who can talk strategy with executives and still guide hands-on delivery teams.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—PwC often lists related roles you can pivot into.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.