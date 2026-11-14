Fayetteville’s finance scene is busy right now, from entry-level office roles to bank leadership tracks. If you’re numbers-minded, there’s a solid mix of part-time, full-time, and internship options to explore.

Employer: Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens Location: Fayetteville, AR (Support Center, on-site only)

(Support Center, on-site only) Type: VOLUNTEER, up to 20 hrs/week , Jan 25–May 7, 2027

VOLUNTEER, , Salary: Not listed (unpaid/volunteer internship)

Not listed (unpaid/volunteer internship) Why it’s worth a look: Great for junior/senior finance or accounting majors who want real FP&A project work. You’ll build weekly labor productivity trackers in Excel, dig into what drives results across restaurants, and present your findings to finance leadership.

Employer: APAC Central Inc. (a CRH company)

Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: FULL_TIME (listed as part-time in title; confirm in posting)

FULL_TIME (listed as part-time in title; confirm in posting) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Good fit if you have 1–3 years of accounting experience and like detailed billing work. You’ll handle high-volume accounts receivable, GL reconciliations, and data entry in a stable construction/materials company with competitive pay, health benefits, and retirement programs.

Employer: Arvest Bank

Location: Fayetteville, AR (516 E. Millsap Rd., some travel to Springdale)

(516 E. Millsap Rd., some travel to Springdale) Type: FULL_TIME, Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM + extra hours as needed

FULL_TIME, Salary: $62,500 – $78,125 per year

Why it’s worth a look: A strong step up if you’ve been a loan assistant or in loan operations and want to lead a team. You’ll supervise Private Banking Specialists, coach on sales and service, help with complex customer issues, and support credit administration, with a full benefits package and growth path inside Arvest.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—local employers often consider nearby experience and are open to growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.