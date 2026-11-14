Fayetteville’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across clinics, long‑term care, and home health. If you’re a CNA, nurse, or pharmacy tech, there are several solid options here with real growth potential.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.75–$27.50/hour

Help run a busy retail pharmacy: fill scripts, handle customer questions, manage inventory, and support clinical services under a pharmacist. Great fit if you’re PTCB/ExCPT certified with at least a year of tech experience and want strong customer interaction plus solid pay.

Employer: BrightStar Care

Location: Fayetteville, AR / Northwest Arkansas (home care & facilities)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work as a CNA in home care and facility staffing with lots of schedule choices: days, nights, weekdays, weekends. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k), weekly pay, free online doctor visits, and a supportive environment for caregivers who like variety.

Employer: NHS Management, LLC – Fayetteville Health and Rehabilitation

Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Lead all nursing services in a long‑term care facility, overseeing staff, quality, compliance, and budgets. Ideal for an RN with 5+ years in long‑term care and prior DON or ADON experience who wants leadership, BCBS medical/dental, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: North Hills Life Care and Rehab

Location: Fayetteville, AR (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

Choose between a steady Fri–Mon 11p–7a schedule or weekend 8‑ or 16‑hour night shifts. Great for LPNs or RNs wanting consistent nights or extra hours, with 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and a team‑oriented long‑term care setting.

Employer: North Hills Life Care and Rehab

Location: Fayetteville, AR (in person)

Type: Full-time (part-time also mentioned)

Salary: $16–$17/hour

Set schedules (Tue–Sat or Sun–Thu) plus options for doubles and 12‑hour shifts. You’ll provide daily care and support in a long‑term care setting, with full benefits, shift differentials, scrubs at hire, PTO, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: NHS Management, LLC – Fayetteville Health and Rehabilitation

Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Full-time (Evening or Night Shift)

Salary: $31.00–$40.00/hour (based on experience)

Provide direct nursing care in a long‑term care and rehab facility, with shift differentials available. Comes with affordable medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) with match, plus a strong focus on teamwork and resident care.

Employer: NHS Management, LLC – Fayetteville Health and Rehabilitation

Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.40–$20.25/hour (based on experience)

Support residents with daily living, mobility, and comfort in a long‑term care setting. Offers shift differentials, health/dental/vision (for full‑time), PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, and ongoing training.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Fayetteville, AR (Travel assignment)

Type: Travel, 8‑week contract, 36 hrs/week, nights

Salary: Estimated $1,452 per week

Short‑term ER travel RN role with 12‑hour night shifts, plus day‑one medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with contribution, paid private housing options, per diem, travel pay, and license reimbursement. Good fit if you want adventure, flexibility, and solid weekly pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.