Fayetteville’s food scene is busy right now, from tacos and sandwiches to healthcare dining and corporate catering. Here are several solid options, whether you’re just starting out or ready to lead a team.

Employer: Compass Group USA (Compass Corporate)

Compass Group USA (Compass Corporate) Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $110,000/year + comprehensive benefits

This senior role leads all catering sales and events, including menu development, costing, marketing, and budgets. Ideal if you have 5–8 years in hospitality, strong sales results, and want to manage a team and major events.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Salary: $16.75 – $24.40/hour, based on experience

Keep the prepared foods kitchen running by washing dishes and keeping the area clean while supporting a natural foods grocery. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want store discounts and access to Whole Foods “Whole Benefits” (eligibility varies).

Employer: Torchy’s Tacos

Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12/hour + tip share

Be the face of the restaurant: run the register, run food, and keep the dining room welcoming. Great for outgoing folks with strong communication skills who want flexible schedules, food discounts, and access to benefits if you move into full-time.

Employer: Torchy’s Tacos

Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12/hour + tip share

Stand at the pass and keep orders accurate, fast, and up to Torchy’s standards while coordinating between kitchen and runners. Good if you like staying organized, can handle a hot, busy line, and want full-time hours with benefits eligibility after a year.

Employer: Jimmy John’s Sandwiches (independently owned franchise)

(independently owned franchise) Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16 – $20/hour

Help run the shop day-to-day: lead the team, handle scheduling, inventory, and paperwork, and jump in on the line when needed. Comes with training, 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision for full-time, PTO, and an employee discount.

Employer: North Hills Life Care and Rehab

Location: 27 E Appleby Rd, Fayetteville, AR 72703

Type: In-person (schedule details not listed; may include split shifts)

Prepare and serve meals for residents in a care setting, follow diet orders, and work closely with the dietitian and nursing staff. Good for someone with large-batch cooking skills who wants steady, meaningful work in healthcare.

Employer: Morrison Healthcare (Compass Group)

Listed Location: Fayetteville, AR (role is titled Executive Chef – Oxford, NC )

Fayetteville, AR (role is titled ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $80,000/year

Lead all culinary operations for a healthcare dining account: menu planning, cost control, purchasing, and managing a kitchen team. Best for experienced culinary managers (3–5+ years) who want to grow within a large healthcare foodservice company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Keep your resume handy and send a few applications while the market is hot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.