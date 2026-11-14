Fayetteville’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now, with banks and retail brands all hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Bank of America

Bank of America Location: Fayetteville, AR (exact branch based on business needs)

(exact branch based on business needs) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, 1st shift, weekends/extended hours possible)

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the go-to person in the lobby, helping clients with everyday banking, cash transactions, and digital tools like mobile and online banking. Good fit if you’re a strong communicator, like building relationships, and want a clear path to grow in big-bank finance.

Employer: BOK Financial

Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Listed as Full-time in posting title but described as entry-level Personal Banker ; confirm hours with employer

Listed as in posting title but described as ; confirm hours with employer Salary: Not listed (formula-based bonus eligible)

(formula-based bonus eligible) Application Deadline: 12/09/2026

Great entry into banking with a 9-week paid Banking Navigator training program that mixes virtual learning and on-the-job coaching. You’ll open accounts, handle teller transactions, and help clients reach their money goals—ideal if you have at least 1 year of sales, retail, or customer service experience.

Employer: lululemon

Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00–$20.71/hour base + ~$2.00/hour target bonus (total target $20.00–$22.71/hour)

Front-of-store role focused on “guest experience” and product education for athletic apparel. You’ll stay active on the floor, use in-store tech, and enjoy perks like an employee discount and access to wellness and development programs if you meet eligibility rules.

Employer: Chico’s FAS, Inc.

Location: Store 0586 – Nelson's Crossing, Fayetteville, AR 72703

Type: Regular / Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Fashion-focused role where you help customers style outfits, explain loyalty perks, and keep the store looking sharp. Good for someone who loves clothing, can work nights/weekends/holidays, and wants a retail job with potential for growth and merchandise discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.