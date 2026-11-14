Fayetteville’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around water projects and high‑performance buildings. If you’re into BIM or building systems, there are a couple of strong options to check out.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $175,000 base + bonus

Lead commissioning for commercial and institutional buildings, making sure HVAC, electrical, plumbing, controls, and BAS all perform to design and owner standards. You’ll drive commissioning plans, testing, and reports, support ASHRAE/LEED compliance, and work closely with design teams and contractors. Requires 5+ years in commissioning/construction/mechanical systems and a related engineering degree; PE/EI preferred. Includes car allowance, health/dental/vision, life insurance, retirement plan, PTO, and holidays.

Note: This role appears in several postings with the same employer, description, and benefits. It’s listed here once, but there may be multiple openings under different links.

Employer: Garver

Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in Garver’s Water Design Center, building detailed Revit 3D models for water and wastewater treatment plant projects. You’ll create plans/sections/details from point clouds, coordinate with multi‑discipline teams (process, structural, mechanical, electrical), and help deliver construction drawings using the latest BIM tools. Needs 2+ years CAD/BIM experience, Revit skills, and comfort with multi‑discipline designs; water/wastewater or industrial/commercial experience is a plus.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t overthink it—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while the roles are still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.