Fayetteville’s logistics scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from hands-on yard work to high-level consulting. Here are a few solid options if you like keeping materials, vehicles, or data moving smoothly.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Fayetteville, AR (Operations practice)

(Operations practice) Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + annual discretionary bonus

Lead big sourcing and procurement projects, help clients cut costs, and roll out digital tools like Coupa, ZIP, and GEP. This is a manager-level role where you guide teams, own project budgets, and shape supply chain strategy for major clients, with strong pay and full corporate benefits.

Employer: UNICON International Inc. (supporting a utility/construction client)

(supporting a utility/construction client) Location: Fayetteville, AR – Onsite

Type: Contract

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00am–3:30pm , OT as needed

Mon–Fri, , OT as needed Requirements: High school diploma/GED, 1+ year inventory/warehouse/logistics experience, able to lift up to 70 lbs

Hands-on storeroom and yard role doing inventory control, receiving, shipping, and material handling (forklifts, yard equipment). Great if you like physical work, being outdoors in all weather, and using tools like Maximo, Excel, and Word. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and standard contractor benefits.

Employer: Copart

Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.04 – $18.07 per hour

Work outside at an auto auction yard, documenting vehicles, taking photos, and keeping the receiving area organized. Good fit if you have strong attention to detail, basic computer skills, and don’t mind working in all seasons. Comes with medical/dental/vision, 401(k) + match, ESPP, paid holidays, vacation & sick time, and more.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.