Fayetteville’s keeping busy, and so are its buildings. If you like hands-on work, staying active, and seeing the results of a clean, well-kept space, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: University of Arkansas

University of Arkansas Location: Fayetteville, AR (campus)

(campus) Type: Full-time, Regular

Category: Facilities Management & Building Services

Facilities Management & Building Services Salary: Commensurate with education and experience

Closing Date: 11/23/2026

Lead first-shift custodial and day-porter operations across multiple university buildings, focusing on building readiness, staffing, safety, and service quality. You’ll also manage campus-wide programs like supplies, inventory, onboarding, training, inspections, and performance reporting—great fit if you have multi-building custodial leadership experience and want a bigger operational role.

Employer: North Hills Life Care and Rehab

North Hills Life Care and Rehab Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Full-time

Category: Housekeeping / Long-Term Care

Housekeeping / Long-Term Care Salary: Not listed

Full-time housekeeping in a long-term care and rehab setting with a 2 days / 2 evenings / 4 on–2 off rotation. Offers benefits like 401(k), health, dental, vision, HSA, and paid time off; apply in person at 27 E Appleby Rd, Fayetteville, AR 72703 or call 479-444-9000 if you can pass a background check and drug test.

Employer: Orkin

Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Full-time, Field role

Category: Pest Control / Building & Grounds

Pest Control / Building & Grounds Starting Pay: $20–$22 per hour

Estimated First-Year Earnings: $50,000+ (with bonuses)

Hands-on field job serving a set territory Tuesday–Saturday, inspecting properties, solving pest issues, and working in varied spaces (roofs, crawl spaces, attics). Comes with paid training, company vehicle and gas card, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, tuition help, PTO, holidays, and clear advancement paths.

Employer: Hampton Inn by Hilton Fayetteville

Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Full-time

Category: Hotel Maintenance / Building Upkeep

Hotel Maintenance / Building Upkeep Pay: $16.00 per hour

Hours: 40–45 hours/week, mainly Monday–Friday with some weekend overtime

Support day-to-day and preventive maintenance at a local hotel, helping keep rooms and common areas safe, clean, and guest-ready. Good for someone dependable who likes physical, hands-on work and wants steady hours with occasional overtime.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—roles like this open up often around town.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.