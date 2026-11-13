Fayetteville’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work. Here are a few strong picks hiring in Fayetteville, AR.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone/BSRO)

Bridgestone Americas (Firestone/BSRO) Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.13 – $48.53/hour flat-rate (performance-based)

Lead tech role doing diagnostics and repair on brakes, suspension, electrical, A/C, and more while mentoring other techs. Comes with day-1 medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, and company-paid ASE tests and bonuses.

Employer: Steelworx Industrial Group

Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive, based on experience (not listed)

Shop-based role fabricating structural steel from drawings, using FCAW/GMAW/SMAW and running saws, drills, grinders, and overhead cranes. Offers overtime, health/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO/holidays, and year-round work with room to advance.

Employer: Phillips Infrastructure

Location: Based in Fayetteville, AR (travel to job sites required)

(travel to job sites required) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Operate skid steers, loaders, excavators, and forklifts to support transmission line and substation projects. Good fit if you have 2–3 years equipment experience, can handle heavy lifting and travel, and want steady field work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.