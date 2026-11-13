💻 Fayetteville AR IT: Multiple PwC SAP Roles at $99K–$280K

Fayetteville’s tech scene is getting a boost with several senior SAP consulting roles open right now. If you’ve got ERP and data chops, these are high-impact, high-pay jobs you can do from right here in NWA.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Fayetteville, AR (Advisory practice)

(Advisory practice) Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + annual discretionary bonus

Type: Full-time

Lead large, client-facing SAP data migration and conversion programs across finance, customer, and supply chain. You’ll set strategy, oversee multiple workstreams, guide teams through complex cutovers, and work directly with senior stakeholders on big ERP transformations.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Fayetteville, AR

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + annual discretionary bonus

Type: Full-time

Manage SAP S/4HANA data migration projects from planning through go-live, including data mapping, cleansing, validation, and cutover. Great fit if you like leading teams, owning timelines and budgets, and solving tricky data issues for enterprise clients.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Fayetteville, AR

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + annual discretionary bonus

Type: Full-time

Own SAP master data governance (MDG) work across finance, customer, and supply chain. You’ll design and implement data governance processes, improve data quality, and lead teams using tools like SAP S/4HANA, HANA, Fiori, and ABAP.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Fayetteville, AR

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + annual discretionary bonus

Type: Full-time

Lead Order-to-Cash and SAP Customer Experience (CX) projects that improve sales, service, and CRM processes. You’ll translate business needs into SAP solutions, manage project plans and budgets, and coach teams through delivery.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on skills, travel, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.