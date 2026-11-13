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Fayetteville
💻 Fayetteville AR IT: Multiple PwC SAP Roles at $99K–$280K
3 days ago
Fayetteville’s tech scene is getting a boost with several senior SAP consulting roles open right now. If you’ve got ERP and data chops, these are high-impact, high-pay jobs you can do from right here in NWA.
SAP Data Migration / Conversion – Senior Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Fayetteville, AR (Advisory practice)
- Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + annual discretionary bonus
- Type: Full-time
- Lead large, client-facing SAP data migration and conversion programs across finance, customer, and supply chain. You’ll set strategy, oversee multiple workstreams, guide teams through complex cutovers, and work directly with senior stakeholders on big ERP transformations.
SAP S/4 Data Migration / Conversion – Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Fayetteville, AR
- Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + annual discretionary bonus
- Type: Full-time
- Manage SAP S/4HANA data migration projects from planning through go-live, including data mapping, cleansing, validation, and cutover. Great fit if you like leading teams, owning timelines and budgets, and solving tricky data issues for enterprise clients.
SAP MDG Manager / General SAP Data Governance – Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Fayetteville, AR
- Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + annual discretionary bonus
- Type: Full-time
- Own SAP master data governance (MDG) work across finance, customer, and supply chain. You’ll design and implement data governance processes, improve data quality, and lead teams using tools like SAP S/4HANA, HANA, Fiori, and ABAP.
SAP Order to Cash Consultant, Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Fayetteville, AR
- Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + annual discretionary bonus
- Type: Full-time
- Lead Order-to-Cash and SAP Customer Experience (CX) projects that improve sales, service, and CRM processes. You’ll translate business needs into SAP solutions, manage project plans and budgets, and coach teams through delivery.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on skills, travel, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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