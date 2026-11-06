🍽️ Fayetteville AR Food Jobs – Multiple Campus & Restaurant Roles

Fayetteville’s food scene is busy right now, from campus dining to fast casual spots. If you like a fast pace, steady hours, and room to grow, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services Location: University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AR

Type: Full-time, 4-day work week / 10-hour shifts

Full-time, Pay: $15.00–$17.00 per hour

Campus cook role with steady hours, free shift meals, parking pass, and lots of benefits (PTO, insurance, discounts, scholarship opportunity). Great fit if you have 1–2 years cook experience and want a stable university setting with room to grow.

Employer: Waffle House, Inc.

Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Full-time management track

Full-time management track Pay: $65,000–$85,000 as Restaurant Manager (after training), plus bonuses

Leadership role with no restaurant experience required and a 3‑month paid training program. Known for promoting from within, this path can move you from manager to multi‑unit leader, with stock ownership options, health benefits, and a 6 days on / 2 days off guaranteed schedule.

Employer: Chartwells School Dining Services K12 / Higher Ed

Location: University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AR

Type: Full-time management

Full-time management Pay: Not listed

Run high‑profile campus catering, from coffee breaks to VIP and Presidential events. This role is ideal if you have 4+ years food service (including 2+ years management) and catering experience, and want to lead events, build menus with the Executive Chef, and enjoy a strong benefits package.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Full-time (all shifts available)

Full-time (all shifts available) Starting Pay: $12.50 per hour

Back‑of‑house role in a fun, fast‑paced kitchen, with paid training and clear paths to higher‑pay roles like Bird Specialist or Certified Trainer. Within your first year you can earn up to $1.50/hour more through training and performance, plus weekly pay, flexible schedules, and crew perks.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Full-time (opening, mid, and closing shifts)

Full-time (opening, mid, and closing shifts) Starting Pay: $12.50 per hour

Entry‑level role where you can work front or back of house, with no experience required and paid training. Good option if you’re 16+, want weekly pay, flexible hours, and benefits like PTO (if eligible), 401(k) with match, and no‑cost therapy and education programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.