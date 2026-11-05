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🏭 Fayetteville, AR Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Fayetteville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles and leadership spots open. If you like building, fixing, or leading teams on the floor, these are worth a look.
Tool and Die Technician – 1st Shift
- Employer: MANN+HUMMEL
- Location: Fayetteville, AR
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Salary: Not listed
Work on progressive stamping dies, maintain and repair tools, dies, fixtures, and run presses and toolroom equipment to tight tolerances (±.0001 to ±.001). Great fit if you have 6+ years’ tool & die experience, strong shop math, and want a clean, safety-focused environment.
Production Manager
- Employer: AAF Latinoamérica / AAF Flanders
- Location: Fayetteville, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100K–$120K per year
Lead the filter production area, oversee schedules, raw materials, and shipping to keep high-volume lines running smoothly. Ideal if you have 5+ years in production, leadership experience in manufacturing, and are comfortable with SAP/MRP and lean principles.
Quality Control Lab Technician
- Employer: CRH / APAC Central Inc.
- Location: Fayetteville, AR, US
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Around $21/hour, DOE + $1,500 sign-on bonus
Test aggregates, asphalt, and other materials to keep quality on spec for a major construction materials company. Comes with strong benefits, 401(k), and growth paths, but you’ll need to be ready for physical work, outdoor conditions, and flexible hours.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while these roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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