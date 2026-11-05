🏭 Fayetteville, AR Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Fayetteville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles and leadership spots open. If you like building, fixing, or leading teams on the floor, these are worth a look.

Employer: MANN+HUMMEL

MANN+HUMMEL Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Work on progressive stamping dies, maintain and repair tools, dies, fixtures, and run presses and toolroom equipment to tight tolerances (±.0001 to ±.001). Great fit if you have 6+ years’ tool & die experience, strong shop math, and want a clean, safety-focused environment.

Employer: AAF Latinoamérica / AAF Flanders

Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100K–$120K per year

Lead the filter production area, oversee schedules, raw materials, and shipping to keep high-volume lines running smoothly. Ideal if you have 5+ years in production, leadership experience in manufacturing, and are comfortable with SAP/MRP and lean principles.

Employer: CRH / APAC Central Inc.

Location: Fayetteville, AR, US

Type: Full-time

Pay: Around $21/hour, DOE + $1,500 sign-on bonus

Test aggregates, asphalt, and other materials to keep quality on spec for a major construction materials company. Comes with strong benefits, 401(k), and growth paths, but you’ll need to be ready for physical work, outdoor conditions, and flexible hours.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.