🏥 Fayetteville, AR Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Fayetteville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from bedside care to leadership and even remote work. Here are several solid roles hiring now in and around Fayetteville, AR.

Employer: NHS Management, LLC / Fayetteville Health & Rehabilitation

NHS Management, LLC / Fayetteville Health & Rehabilitation Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Full-time, Weekend Supervisor

Pay: Competitive RN pay (not listed)

Competitive RN pay (not listed) Why it’s worth a look: Lead weekend nursing operations in a long‑term care setting with a consistent schedule, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, and full medical/dental/vision. Great fit if you have RN leadership experience and enjoy working with geriatric residents.

Employer: NHS Management, LLC – Fayetteville Health and Rehabilitation

NHS Management, LLC – Fayetteville Health and Rehabilitation Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Full-time, 2:00 PM–10:00 PM, Mon–Fri

Pay: $27.00–$32.50/hour + shift differentials

+ shift differentials Why it’s worth a look: Steady weekday evenings in long‑term care with BCBS health/dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) match. Good for LPNs who like rehab work and a close‑knit team.

Employer: NHS Management, LLC – Fayetteville Health and Rehabilitation

NHS Management, LLC – Fayetteville Health and Rehabilitation Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Full-time, 2:00 PM–10:00 PM, Mon–Fri

Pay: $31.00–$40.00/hour + shift differentials

+ shift differentials Why it’s worth a look: Direct resident care plus mentoring CNAs in a long‑term care and rehab facility, with strong benefits and room to grow into leadership.

Employer: NHS Management, LLC – Fayetteville Health and Rehabilitation

NHS Management, LLC – Fayetteville Health and Rehabilitation Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Full-time, 10:00 PM–6:00 AM

Pay: $27.00–$32.50/hour + shift differentials

+ shift differentials Why it’s worth a look: True night‑shift role for LPNs who prefer overnights, with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) match in a stable long‑term care setting.

Employer: Compass Healthcare / Morrison Healthcare

Location: Remote (listed for Fayetteville, AR)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Salary: $95,000–$110,000 + phone stipend, CEUs, dues, tuition/education reimbursement

+ phone stipend, CEUs, dues, tuition/education reimbursement Why it’s worth a look: High‑impact system‑level RD leadership role overseeing menu databases and EPIC integration across 15 facilities. Ideal for experienced RDs who want remote work, strategy, and strong professional development perks.

Employer: Visiting Angels Northwest Arkansas

Location: Fayetteville, AR area (Fayetteville, Lowell, Springdale, Johnson, etc.)

Type: Part-time (various 8–12 hour and short shifts)

Pay: $13.00–$16.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Flexible hours supporting seniors at home with weekly pay, health/dental/vision options, and continuing education. Good entry point if you’re new to caregiving but have a heart for older adults.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Travel RN, 12-week contract, 36 hrs/week, nights

Estimated Pay: $1,592 per week (based on posted bill rate; may vary)

(based on posted bill rate; may vary) Why it’s worth a look: Classic travel‑nurse package with day‑one medical/dental/vision, 401(k), housing options, travel reimbursement, and bonuses. Great if you want solid pay plus an assignment in Northwest Arkansas.

Employer: Washington Regional Medical Center

Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Full-time leadership

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Senior nursing leadership over L&D, Postpartum, NICU, OB triage, and lactation/community education at a 425‑bed, #1‑ranked Arkansas hospital. Best for experienced maternal/infant nursing leaders ready for system‑wide impact.

Employer: Not listed (clinical lab setting)

Not listed (clinical lab setting) Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Hands‑on lab role preparing tissue for pathology with health, dental, 401(k), and PTO. Good fit if you have at least a year of histology and lab experience and like detailed bench work.

Employer: Kids Unlimited Learning Academy / Miracle Kids Success Academy

Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Likely full-time (not explicitly stated)

Likely (not explicitly stated) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Work with a multidisciplinary pediatric team serving children from birth through kindergarten, with options for Clinical Fellows and experienced SLPs. Great if you love helping kids build communication and feeding skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings or flexible schedules once you’re in touch.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.