🛒 Fayetteville, AR Retail & Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $72K

Fayetteville’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now—lots of options from big brands to local employers. Here are several solid roles if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield Location: Fayetteville, AR (Blue Store, 100% on-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.23 – $32.77/hour

This is a front-line role helping health insurance members with enrollment, benefits, and claims. Great fit if you have 3+ years customer service (insurance a plus) and want steady hours, strong pay, and a professional office setting.

Employer: Walmart – Neighborhood Market #5737

Location: 3475 W Black Forest Dr, Fayetteville, AR 72704

3475 W Black Forest Dr, Type: Full-time, Overnight

Pay: $14 – $27/hour + performance incentives & premiums

Unload trucks, stock freight, and keep shelves full—mostly in the backroom. Good for night owls who can lift 50+ lbs and want strong benefits, PTO, and Walmart-paid education options.

Employer: Helzberg Diamonds

Location: Northwest Arkansas Mall, Fayetteville, AR

Type: Seasonal/Temporary

Pay: Hourly + commission + $1/hour seasonal bonus (Sept 27–Dec 24, 2026, if employed through 12/24)

Holiday-season role doing sales or office support in a jewelry store. Great if you have a high school diploma, like sales and customer service, and can work nights and weekends.

Employer: Starbucks

Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Full-time (40+ hrs/week, variable schedule)

Pay: Range not listed; base pay depends on experience and location

Lead a Starbucks store, coach partners, and run daily operations. Good match if you have 3+ years retail/customer service management (or 4+ years US military service) and want strong benefits, 401(k) with match, stock programs, and tuition coverage through ASU Online.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting rate varies by experience and location

Help customers find electrical and lighting products, answer questions, and keep shelves stocked. Comes with health insurance options, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, and a 10% associate discount—nice if you enjoy home improvement and staying active.

Employer: CROSSMARK / Product Connections (Acosta Group)

Location: Fayetteville, AR (Sam’s Club environment)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00 – $25.25/hour + extra differential for alcohol events

Run in-store sampling events for beer, wine, and spirits—chat with shoppers, pour samples, and promote products. Good if you’re 21+, can work Fri–Sun and holidays, and want weekly pay, flexible scheduling, and paid training.

(Note: A second posting lists the same role with a different Req ID; it’s essentially the same position.)

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $47,000 – $72,000/year

Step into a leadership track role overseeing front-end operations and supporting the pharmacy. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s degree or 2+ years supervisory experience, are open to future promotion to Store Manager (possibly at another location), and want a clear growth path.

Employer: Farmers & Merchants Bank / The Bank of Fayetteville

Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Part-time (~15 hrs/week)

Schedule: Mon 10–5, Fri 10–5:30, Sat 9–12

Help customers with everyday banking via interactive teller machines—deposits, withdrawals, payments, and questions. Great if you have customer service experience, like detail-oriented work, and want a steady, predictable part-time schedule.

Employer: Farmers & Merchants Bank / The Bank of Fayetteville

Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Part-time (~29 hrs/week)

Schedule: Mon–Fri 1–7:30 PM, Sat 9–12

Similar ITM teller role focused on closing shifts—supporting customers through banking technology and keeping transactions secure. Good for someone who wants more hours, enjoys a professional setting, and can handle a fast-paced, customer-facing environment.

Employer: LEWIS FORD SALES INC

Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Not listed (likely full-time; confirm with employer)

Not listed (likely full-time; confirm with employer) Pay: Not listed

Manage service appointments for an auto dealership—booking, confirming, greeting customers, and keeping the shop schedule running smoothly. Nice fit if you’re organized, tech-comfortable, and enjoy talking with people; training is provided for motivated candidates.

Employer: Ozarks Electric Cooperative

Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Internship

Pay: Not listed

Help members start/stop service, handle billing questions, take payments, and answer outage calls. Good for someone with 2–5 years of customer service, a high school diploma, and interest in utilities—comes with strong benefits like 100% paid medical/dental for you and dependents, pension, and 401(k) match.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Fayetteville roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.