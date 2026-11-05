🏗️ Fayetteville Engineering Jobs with Multiple $90K+ Roles

Fayetteville’s engineering scene is busy right now, with strong demand in building systems, power tech, and data centers. If you’re an experienced engineer or designer, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $175,000 + bonus, car allowance, benefits

Lead commissioning for commercial and institutional buildings, making sure HVAC, electrical, plumbing, controls, and BAS all perform to design and owner standards. Great fit if you have 5+ years with mechanical systems, LEED/ASHRAE, and like being the go-to person between designers, contractors, and owners.

Employer: Wolfspeed

Location: Fayetteville, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the team that develops and launches power packaging for SiC power modules at a major semiconductor player. You’ll manage design and process engineering, set standards, drive innovation, and grow Wolfspeed’s reputation as a technology leader in power packaging.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Fayetteville, AR (role can be based at any U.S. Jacobs office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $69,300 – $121,200 (hourly equivalent)

Support structural design for hyperscale data centers and other mission-critical facilities using Revit and AutoCAD. Ideal if you have 5+ years structural drafting/design, enjoy BIM work, and want big-project experience with a global firm.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.