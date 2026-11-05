📅 Kids memoir workshop series at Faulkner County Library

Every child has a story to tell, and this workshop helps them turn it into a real book page.

On Thursday, November 5, 4:30–5:30pm, the Faulkner County Library – Stage (Conway) kicks off a multi‑session Kid's Memoir Workshop with local author and illustrator Laura Botsford.

For kids ages 4–12 with a guardian

with a Each week, kids and their grown‑up will write, edit, and illustrate a page about the child’s life

a page about the child’s life At the end, every child’s page will be printed in a collaborative community book

There will be a book launch, reading, and reception on December 18 for family and friends

There are 11 seats remaining. Registration is required, and you should register only the participating child so the library can plan materials and the final book.

For more info, email Sydney at sydney.mullinsbritt@fcl.org.