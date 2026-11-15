WASHINGTON — The Houston Rockets listed center Steven Adams as probable for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards, putting him in line to return from a right soleus strain that has kept him out of the last 11 games, as Will Guillory noted.

The status appears on the NBA’s official injury report for Sunday’s 6 p.m. CT tip-off at Capital One Arena.

Steven Adams Has Not Played Since Oct. 23

Adams last played Oct. 23, the Rockets’ second game of the season. Rockets coach Ime Udoka said Oct. 26 that the strain could sideline him “a week or two,” according to SI’s Lachard Binkley.

On Nov. 9, Udoka said Adams could be back as soon as Sunday’s game in Washington, Binkley reported.

Adams’ 2025-26 season also ended early. He sprained his left ankle in a Jan. 18 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, and later had left ankle surgery that ended his season. He averaged 5.8 points and 8.6 rebounds last season.

The Rockets beat the Utah Jazz 125-118 in an NBA Cup group game Friday for their third straight win, improving to 10-3 and third in the Western Conference. Houston trailed by as many as 10 points before rallying and is 7-1 at home and 3-2 on the road.

Rockets Still Without Clint Capela, Marcus Smart, And Fred VanVleet

Houston will again be without its other veteran center. Clint Capela is listed out with a right ankle sprain. Udoka said Nov. 9 that Capela could be cleared for Sunday or for Monday’s game in Miami, according to Binkley.

Guard Marcus Smart is out with a league suspension. Smart began serving a three-game suspension Friday against Utah, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported, which keeps him out Sunday.

Fred VanVleet is listed out for right knee injury management after scoring 17 points against Utah on Friday. VanVleet returned this season after missing all of 2025-26 following surgery to repair a torn right ACL. Houston’s two two-way players, Quadir Copeland and Julian Phillips, are out on G League assignments.

Washington listed Alex Sarr (illness), Bub Carrington (chest and sternum contusion), Tre Johnson (low back soreness), and two-way player Felix Okpara as questionable. The Wizards ruled out Reece Beekman (right AC joint), Justin Champagnie (right foot surgery), Tristan Vukcevic (left hip impingement), and Jamir Watkins (left ACL surgery).

Sunday opens a back-to-back for Houston, which visits the Miami Heat on Monday.

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