SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama said he felt secure Friday night after Draymond Green shoved him from behind for a Flagrant Foul 1, and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Golden State Warriors 123-85.

Green’s foul came with 6:47 left in the second quarter, on a play in which Dylan Harper made a transition three-pointer off a Stephon Castle pass. Wembanyama made the free throw for a 46-22 lead, and San Antonio led by as many as 43.

Wembanyama said afterward that the shove did not surprise him. He was also asked whether Golden State’s talk of playing physically, and facing Green, left him feeling any less safe.

“I know I have to be smart but I feel very secure and it’s not a good basketball strategy and it shows,” Wembanyama said.

Yaxel Lendeborg Says Golden State Warriors Hesitated Against Victor Wembanyama

Golden State, playing without Stephen Curry, shot 33.3% from the field. Wembanyama had 12 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 blocks in 21 minutes.

Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg went 1-of-13 for 3 points, and San Antonio outscored Golden State by 40 in his 23:40. He said his own concern against Wembanyama was getting a shot blocked, and that the Warriors were reluctant to attack the paint and settled for floaters. He said he was not aggressive enough, either.

“I feel like all of us were kind of scared in a way,” Lendeborg said.

Lendeborg said missing his first shot affected him and his frustration grew with each miss. He called his performance awful and would not write the loss off as one game.

“I let everybody on this team down,” Lendeborg said.

Stephon Castle Scores 32 In San Antonio Spurs’ 11th Straight Win

Wembanyama said getting teammates involved early was deliberate against Golden State. Two of his passes set up Castle three-pointers in the first two minutes as San Antonio opened on an 18-0 run.

Castle scored 32 points on 12-of-18 shooting, including 5 of 8 from three-point range, with 6 assists in 25 minutes. He threw alley-oops to Wembanyama in the second and third quarters, and neither played in the fourth. San Antonio led 63-33 at halftime.

The Spurs became the first team in NBA history to win 11 straight games after an 0-2 start. They visit the Utah Jazz on Sunday at 4 p.m. CT. Golden State visits the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday at 7 p.m. CT.

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