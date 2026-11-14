CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls coach Tiago Splittersaid Friday night that the frustration from an eight-game losing streak did not disappear with a 125-117 overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks at United Center.

The victory was Chicago’s second of the season and came in its first game without rookie Caleb Wilson, who has a broken right hand. Norman Powell scored 33 points, nine in overtime, and Josh Giddey had 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 14 assists for his first triple-double of the season.

Splitter On The Emotion Of Ending The Skid

Splitter said it is not easy to lose a lot of games, and that some of what built up came out once the Bulls finally won. He said the job is still to stay composed and locked in.

“But that frustration’s still there,” Splitter said.

Chicago had led by 18 before Atlanta forced overtime with a 7-0 run that tied it 110-110 with 1:08 left in regulation. Matas Buzelis hit a 3-pointer off a Giddey pass with 23.5 seconds left in overtime for a six-point lead.

Splitter also singled out Isaac Okoro, who scored 15 points in 40 minutes and finished plus-18, calling him probably the team’s best point-of-attack defender.

Okoro’s offense does not always show up in the numbers, Splitter said. He pointed to Okoro’s quick decisions, screens, rolls, relocations, and cuts.

“He’s a connector out there,” Splitter said.

Giddey Says The Bulls Need 48 Minutes

The Bulls are 2-9 and 1-1 in East Group C of the NBA Cup, with remaining group games against Washington and Charlotte. Giddey said Chicago is not where it should be and that opponents keep showing the Bulls they need to put a full game together.

Giddey said he loves coming in every day to see everyone and work.

“But the group’s positive, the building’s positive,” Giddey said.

Chicago committed 25 turnovers that Atlanta turned into 34 points, and the Hawks outscored the Bulls 66-46 in the paint. The Bulls made 20 of 50 3-point attempts and finished with 34 assists.

Chicago visits the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT.

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