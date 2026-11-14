SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings are willing to discuss trades involving anyone on their roster except rookie point guard Darius Acuff Jr., Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Friday, citing team sources.

According to Amick, the internal excitement over Acuff’s start has the Kings “pondering ways to speed up their roster reconstruction,” with the hope of building around the rookie. No trade has been reported.

Sacramento entered Friday at 1-10. Its fourth straight loss came Tuesday at home, 107-100 to the Orlando Magic, and its only win was a 115-100 result at the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 2. The Kings went 22-60 last season.

Darius Acuff Jr. Averaged 26.2 Points In His First 11 Games

Acuff has started every game since the Kings took him seventh overall out of Arkansas on June 23. Entering Friday, he was averaging 26.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 7.3 assists in 37.4 minutes a night. His best scoring game so far was 38 points against the Memphis Grizzlies, and his high in assists is 14.

On Oct. 23, in a 128-120 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers at Golden 1 Center, he scored 33. Against Orlando on Tuesday, he had 29 points on 10-of-21 shooting and 6 assists in 40 minutes.

Speaking in the Kings’ postgame availability after the Orlando game, Acuff said he did not know what to do about the losing streak.

“I feel like we’re trying, everybody as a whole. We’re just not coming out with the win. 1-10 just don’t sound right,” Acuff said.

Before Sacramento, Acuff spent one season at Arkansas, where he averaged 23.5 points and 6.4 assists and was named SEC Player of the Year as a freshman. He averaged 29.3 points and 5.3 assists in the NCAA Tournament, and the Razorbacks reached the Sweet 16. Acuff is from Detroit. He is 19 and turns 20 on Nov. 16.

Kings general manager Scott Perry coached Acuff’s father, Darius Acuff Sr., at Eastern Kentucky. Acuff’s rookie-scale contract pays him $8.0 million this season and runs through 2029-30, with team options in the final two years.

Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, And Malik Monk Have Drawn Little Interest

Amick also reported that Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and Malik Monk have been too expensive to generate much trade interest. He suggested there could be a market for forward Keegan Murray.

Sabonis has been with Sacramento since February 2022. A knee injury ended his 2025-26 season in February, and his contract pays him $45.5 million this season and $48.6 million in 2027-28, its final year.

LaVine came over from the Chicago Bulls in February 2025 and has been an All-Star twice. He picked up his $49.0 million player option for this season, which leaves 2026-27 as the last year on his deal, and he scored 31 points on 10-of-16 shooting against Orlando.

Monk signed a four-year, $78 million contract in July 2024. He is earning $20.2 million this season, holds a $21.6 million player option for 2027-28, and made a career-high 45 starts a year ago.

Sacramento drafted Murray fourth overall in 2022, and his five-year, $140 million extension, signed in October 2025, took effect this season. A left ankle injury kept him out for seven games before he returned Nov. 9 against the Miami Heat.

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