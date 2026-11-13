MIAMI — Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable with a right wrist sprain as the Miami Heat play at Kaseya Center on Friday night for the first time since Oct. 30. Their opponent, the Cleveland Cavaliers, will not have Evan Mobley.

The NBA’s injury report, updated at noon CT, listed Mobley out with a left great toe sprain. Sam Merrill and Nae’Qwan Tomlin are also out for Cleveland, and Klay Thompson is questionable for Miami with left ankle soreness.

Miami opened the season 0-4, then went 3-2 on a five-game Western trip that ended with a 115-109 win at Utah on Tuesday. Antetokounmpo comes home with eight straight 20-point, 10-rebound games, the second-longest such run in Heat history, according to Miami’s game notes.

Cleveland arrives two nights after a 115-107 win at New York. On Monday, the Cavaliers lost 124-112 at Charlotte.

“Sometimes in the NBA you get humbled by it,” Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said after the Charlotte loss, according to Field Level Media.

Pelicans Rule Out Murphy

New Orleans was the only team whose designations changed in the 1 p.m. ET report. Trey Murphy III, Bryce McGowens, and Yves Missi had been listed as doubtful, and the New Orleans Pelicans ruled out all three. Bennedict Mathurin moved to questionable with a right thumb sprain, and Dejounte Murray was listed as doubtful with a left ankle sprain.

Murphy is averaging 15.6 points in nine starts. The Pelicans have lost four straight and host Memphis at 7 p.m. CT, 11 days after winning 135-134 in Memphis. The Grizzlies are without Zach Edey, Scotty Pippen Jr., Quinten Post, and Richie Saunders.

Spurs Streak Meets Curry’s Absence

The San Antonio Spurs have won 10 straight, and two of their guards are questionable for Friday’s game against Golden State. De’Aaron Fox has left hip soreness, and Devin Vassell has left adductor tightness. Fox had 17 points and nine assists in Wednesday’s 124-119 win at Chicago, where San Antonio trailed by 22.

Golden State will be without Stephen Curry, who has a right oblique tear. Curry averaged 27.8 points in his first 10 games. The Golden State Warriors had won eight straight before a 115-108 loss at Houston on Wednesday.

“The competitive spirit of this team is fantastic,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said, according to Field Level Media.

Ajay Mitchell’s left ankle sprain has left Oklahoma City with another decision before its 9:30 p.m. CT game at the Clippers. The Thunder listed Mitchell as questionable. He averages 18.5 points, second on the team, which lost both of its games in Portland this week.

Source