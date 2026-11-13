INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Oklahoma City Thunder left Portland with two losses, 123-103 on Tuesday and 118-108 on Wednesday. They move on to Intuit Dome on Friday night to face a Los Angeles Clippers team that has dropped eight of its last nine.

Tip-off for the Emirates NBA Cup game is set for 9:30 p.m. CT. Oklahoma City (8-4) beat Los Angeles 108-101 at home on Oct. 25, part of a 4-0 start. After losses at Dallas and Houston, the Thunder won four more in a row, including two over Cleveland, before the Portland trip.

A Short Rotation Around Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 29.7 points, but the Thunder have played much of the season without the players around him. Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams have appeared in three games each, and the NBA’s Friday injury report listed Holmgren (right knee injury recovery), Jalen Williams (left ankle surgery), and Jaylin Williams (low back spasms) as out.

Ajay Mitchell, the team’s second-leading scorer, is questionable with a left ankle sprain. Cason Wallace and Thomas Sorber are out, and Nikola Topić is available.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault’s team ranks fourth in defensive rating and 18th in offensive rating.

Clippers Try To Steady Themselves

Los Angeles (2-8) beat Sacramento on opening night and then lost seven straight. It beat New Orleans 139-123 on Nov. 8 before a 133-110 loss at Phoenix on Tuesday.

Ball security has been an issue since the first week of the season. Darius Garland committed a career-high nine turnovers in a 125-117 loss to the Lakers on Oct. 23, according to Field Level Media.

“He’s the head of the snake, and he has to take care of the basketball, score the basketball, and also get guys involved,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said, according to Field Level Media.

Los Angeles now commits 18.5 turnovers per game, and Garland, the team’s leading scorer, has averaged 5.0. The Clippers rank 25th in defensive rating.

Bradley Beal (right knee injury management), Brandon Ingram (right heel surgery), Jordan Miller (left rotator cuff surgery), and Yanic Konan Niederhäuser (right Lisfranc surgery) are out for Los Angeles.

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