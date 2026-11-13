ORLANDO, Fla. — Back-to-back wins gave the Orlando Magic something to bring home from their four-game Western trip. Now they need to win at Kia Center, where they have lost all four of their games this season.

The Milwaukee Bucks visit Friday for a 6 p.m. CT Emirates NBA Cup game. Milwaukee has one win in 12 games and has yet to win on the road. Orlando is 4-7 after beating Sacramento 107-100 on Tuesday and Utah 123-108 on Wednesday.

Magic Bring Road Wins Home

Franz Wagner matched his career high with 38 points against the Jazz. Orlando pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring Utah 38-21, according to the Magic’s game notes. The two wins allowed the Magic to split a trip that began with losses at Phoenix and Golden State.

“Now we’ve just got to take care of home court,” Magic guard Desmond Bane said, according to Field Level Media.

Orlando Awaits Injury Decisions

Wagner leads Orlando in scoring and assists, and Bane is making 3.9 threes per game. They have played most of the young season without Paolo Banchero, whose last appearance came Oct. 23. Banchero remains out with a right high ankle sprain on Friday’s NBA injury report.

There are three more decisions for Orlando before tip-off. Jalen Suggs is questionable with a right knee contusion and bone bruise, Tristan da Silva with a left calf strain, and Jamal Cain with a left shoulder contusion. Jonathan Isaac, Izaiyah Nelson, and Noah Penda are out.

Bucks Look To End Eight-Game Skid

Milwaukee has lost eight consecutive games since its 110-102 win over Indiana on Oct. 26. The Bucks were beaten 117-85 at New York on Tuesday and 123-112 by the Lakers at home Wednesday. Friday will be their third game in four days.

Tyler Herro leads Milwaukee with 21.9 points per game. The Bucks have allowed 121.3, which ranks 28th in the NBA, and are 0-5 away from home. Milwaukee listed no players on the injury report.

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