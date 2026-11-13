CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls have not won since Oct. 23. Their latest loss came Wednesday, when they led San Antonio by 22 points and lost 124-119.

They try to end the eight-game streak Friday against the Atlanta Hawks without rookie Caleb Wilson. The NBA’s Friday morning injury report listed Wilson out with a right metacarpal fracture and Norman Powell, Chicago’s leading scorer, as questionable with low back spasms. Tip-off for the Emirates NBA Cup game at United Center is set for 7 p.m. CT.

Chicago Still Looking For A Home Win

The Bulls (1-9) are 0-4 at home. Wilson, the fourth overall pick, averaged 18.9 points in his first 10 games.

Jalen Smith (23 points, 8-for-9) and Nic Claxton (17, 5-for-6) were the first Bulls center pair to both score 17-plus that efficiently, per team notes.

Chicago plays at the league’s fastest pace and has allowed 128.8 points per game, the most in the NBA.

Hawks Return After A Loss

Atlanta (7-5) has not played since Monday, when the Los Angeles Lakers won 124-114 in Atlanta to end the Hawks’ four-game winning streak.

“I know it’s hard to win when you have those lapses and you’re trying to overcome mistakes,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said, according to Field Level Media.

Dyson Daniels leads the NBA with 3.0 steals per game, and Atlanta averages 10.1 as a team. Chicago commits 16.4 turnovers per game.

Rookie Kingston Flemings, the eighth overall pick, is questionable with a lumbar spasm. Atlanta has ruled out Keshon Gilbert, Mouhamed Gueye, Asa Newell, and Henri Veesaar, and Jock Landale is available and will wear a face mask.

Atlanta is 1-0 in East Group C play, and Chicago is 0-1.

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