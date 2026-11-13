INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers won at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the first time this season Wednesday. They return there Friday to face the defending champion New York Knicks, again without Tyrese Haliburton.

Haliburton has a left hamstring strain and has not played since Oct. 26. He missed all of 2025-26 with a right Achilles injury before returning with 23 points and 12 assists on opening night at New Orleans, according to the Pacers’ game notes. Tip-off for the Emirates NBA Cup game is set for 6 p.m. CT on Prime Video.

Indiana’s Short Backcourt

Indiana (4-8) beat Washington 114-101 for that first home win, but Aaron Nesmith left the game and did not return. The NBA’s Friday morning injury report listed him as questionable with right knee soreness. Ben Sheppard (left meniscus surgery) and Johnny Furphy (right ACL repair) are out, and T.J. McConnell is probable with a right hamstring strain.

“Right now, we just need grit on this team,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said, according to Field Level Media.

Pascal Siakam has been Indiana’s most reliable scorer at 22.7 points per game, and Andrew Nembhard has run the offense with Haliburton out.

Knicks Bring The League’s Top Rebounder

New York (6-5) won four straight before Cleveland beat it 115-107 on Wednesday. Friday is the Knicks’ third game in four days, and they listed no players on the injury report.

Karl-Anthony Towns leads the NBA in rebounding, and the Knicks average nearly seven more rebounds per game than Indiana. They also play at the league’s slowest pace and have allowed 103.5 points per game, second-fewest in the NBA. Jalen Brunson leads them at 26.0 points per game.

New York won the teams’ last meeting, 136-110, on March 17 at Madison Square Garden.

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