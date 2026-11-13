SAN ANTONIO — Down 22 points at Chicago on Wednesday, the San Antonio Spurs came back to win 124-119 and stretch their winning streak to 10 games. They try to make it 11 on Friday night against a Golden State Warriors team playing without Stephen Curry.

Victor Wembanyama had 32 points and nine rebounds in the comeback. Dylan Harper added 18 points and 10 assists, and De’Aaron Fox finished with 17 points and nine assists. Tip-off at Frost Bank Center for the Emirates NBA Cup game is set for 8:30 p.m. CT.

Two Spurs Guards Questionable

Fox (left hip soreness) and Devin Vassell (left adductor tightness) are questionable, according to the NBA’s Friday morning injury report. Both have started every game they have played. Tobias Harris and Jayden Quaintance are out.

San Antonio (10-2) last lost on Oct. 23, to Houston, and ranks in the top five in both offensive and defensive rating. The streak includes road wins at Dallas, Sacramento, Portland, and Phoenix. Wembanyama leads the NBA with 4.4 blocks per game, and Harper has started all 12 games, averaging 18.0 points. Stephon Castle adds 14.0 points and 5.0 assists.

Warriors Without Curry

Golden State (8-4) won eight straight after an 0-3 start before Houston beat it 115-108 on Wednesday. Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg scored 25 points with 10 rebounds in that loss, and Brandin Podziemski scored 22.

“The competitive spirit of this team is fantastic,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said, according to Field Level Media.

Curry is out with a right oblique tear. He averaged 27.8 points and made 4.3 threes per game in his first 10 games. Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody, Brandon Williams, and Kristaps Porziņģis are also out, and Charles Bassey is probable.

Lendeborg, the 11th overall pick, has started all 12 games and is making 42.6% of his threes. Draymond Green leads Golden State with 7.5 assists per game.

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