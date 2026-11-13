HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets (9-3) want the ball in Amen Thompson’s hands more often, and they get their next chance Friday against a Utah Jazz team (1-11) that has lost 10 straight. Tip-off at Toyota Center for the Emirates NBA Cup game is set for 7:30 p.m. CT.

Thompson had 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two blocks on 8-for-11 shooting in Wednesday’s 115-108 win over Golden State. Fifteen of those points came in the third quarter, when he went 7-for-7 from the field, according to the Rockets’ game notes.

“Just putting the ball in his hands more, allowing him to get downhill and get to his spots,” Rockets coach Ime Udoka said, according to Field Level Media. Thompson is averaging 15.3 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 51.4% from the field.

How Houston Has Won Nine Of 12

Houston ranks 26th in pace and has allowed 106.5 points per game, fourth-fewest in the league, while ranking fifth in offensive rating. Alperen Şengün averages 21.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, and a team-leading 7.9 assists.

Kevin Durant adds 20.9 points per game and attempts 7.7 free throws per game. Jabari Smith Jr. has started all 12 games and is making 42.1% of his threes.

Utah’s Young Guards And A Long Injury List

Utah’s lone win came Oct. 23, 120-119 over New Orleans. The latest loss was 123-108 to Orlando on Wednesday, when rookie Darryn Peterson, the second overall pick, scored 22 points. Peterson is averaging 16.3 points, and Keyonte George leads the Jazz at 20.4 points and 6.5 assists.

Ball security has been a problem for Jazz coach Will Hardy’s team. Utah commits 17.0 turnovers per game, and George has averaged 3.6 of them. The Jazz rank 29th in scoring at 106.6 points per game.

The NBA’s Friday morning injury report listed Lauri Markkanen (right hand fracture), Jaren Jackson Jr. (right MCL tear), and Jusuf Nurkić (right second plantar plate tear) as out.

Houston ruled out Steven Adams (right soleus strain) and Clint Capela (right ankle sprain), and Marcus Smart is serving a league suspension.

Source