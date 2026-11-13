NEW ORLEANS — The Memphis Grizzlies visit Smoothie King Center on Friday without Zach Edey, Scotty Pippen Jr., or Quinten Post, 11 days after the New Orleans Pelicans won 135-134 in Memphis. Tip-off for the Emirates NBA Cup game is set for 7 p.m. CT.

Memphis (7-4) opened 6-0 and has gone 1-4 since, including a 123-118 home loss to Denver on Wednesday. Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo has the NBA’s seventh-ranked offense, at 117.8 points per 100 possessions.

“The real issue was how we played in the first half,” Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome said after the Denver loss, according to Field Level Media.

New Orleans (4-8) has lost four straight, including a 145-111 home loss to Brooklyn on Wednesday and a 138-87 loss at Golden State on Monday. Pelicans coach Jamahl Mosley’s team has allowed 124.2 points per game, 29th in the league.

Memphis is 5-0 on the road and 2-4 at FedExForum. New Orleans is 3-4 at home. As a team, the Grizzlies have made 38.9% of their three-point attempts.

Zion Williamson And Cameron Boozer Lead The Frontcourts

Zion Williamson is averaging 21.7 points on 62.2% shooting in 11 starts. He is attempting 7.8 free throws per game and averaging 2.0 steals.

Cameron Boozer, the third overall pick, has started all 11 games at power forward for Memphis. He is averaging 15.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists while shooting 36.6% from the field.

Edey has averaged 7.7 rebounds in 20.7 minutes. Isaiah Stewart is averaging 10.8 points on 64.7% shooting in eight games.

Ty Jerome leads Memphis at 26.2 points per game on 50.0% shooting in 10 starts. Cedric Coward adds 12.8 points and 8.7 rebounds.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

The NBA’s Friday injury report listed Edey (left ankle injury management), Pippen (lumbar disc herniation), Post (concussion protocol), and Richie Saunders as out for Memphis.

New Orleans ruled out Trey Murphy III, Bryce McGowens, Yves Missi, and Trendon Watford. Bennedict Mathurin is questionable with a right thumb sprain, and Dejounte Murray is doubtful with a left ankle sprain. Murphy is averaging 15.6 points in nine starts.

Jeremiah Fears has started all 12 games, averaging 15.3 points and 4.9 assists. Saddiq Bey is averaging 15.4 points off the bench, and Derik Queen adds 12.2 points and 6.3 rebounds.

Both teams play again Saturday. Memphis hosts Brooklyn, and New Orleans hosts Denver.

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