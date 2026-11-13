The Houston Rockets got Fred VanVleet back from injury after an ACL injury kept him out for all of last season. His presence in the lineup has made a significant impact, and they also did not finish last season with Steven Adams in the lineup due to an injury.

Houston is 9-3 and fourth in the Western Conference. ESPN’s Michael C. Wright reported Thursday that the Rockets are likely to stand pat at the trade deadline unless an exceptional offer emerges. They also made no moves at last season’s deadline.

The Rockets have started the season well. Seeing how the full team looks over an extended period of time should be part of the discussion about making a trade. It is not necessary to quickly jump to the trade market for the sake of making a trade. Houston has already improved by getting its starting point guard healthy.

Fred VanVleet Has Already Improved Houston’s Lineup

VanVleet has started all 10 games he has played, averaging 13.7 points and 5.6 assists while shooting 38.7% from 3-point range. His return gives him a chance to play alongside Kevin Durant, who joined Houston before last season.

After VanVleet’s preseason return, Ime Udoka described a guard who could get Houston into its offense and create opportunities in the pick-and-roll, according to comments The Athletic reported and Sportsnet relayed.

“He understands when to score and when to find guys,” Udoka said.

Steven Adams Could Provide A Midseason Boost

Adams is somebody who still has to get healthy and be available. That could be like a midseason addition for the Rockets. His previous season ended with left ankle surgery in January, and he has played only once this season because of a separate right soleus strain.

Before last season’s ankle injury, Adams averaged 5.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 22.8 minutes. Houston would not have to give anything up in a trade to get that veteran back into its center rotation.

This is not a fully healthy team today. Adams and Clint Capela missed Wednesday’s win over the Golden State Warriors, and Marcus Smartbegins a three-game suspension Friday. VanVleet’s return has helped. Getting Adams healthy and keeping him available would give Houston more of the team it intended to have.

Source