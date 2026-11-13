The Oklahoma City Thunder will look for ways to upgrade the roster in the coming months but are unlikely to make a major trade, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported Thursday. MacMahon reported that Thunder president Sam Presti will be patient following the Nov. 8 trade for Nique Clifford.

Oklahoma City is 8-4 and seventh in the Western Conference after losing 123-103 and 118-108 at the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Thunder visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday at 9:30 p.m. CT.

Nique Clifford Returns To The Team That Drafted Him

Oklahoma City acquired Clifford from the Sacramento Kings for two future second-round picks and waived Dalen Terry on Nov. 8.

The Thunder took Clifford 24th overall in 2025 and traded his rights to Sacramento on draft night for a protected 2027 first-round pick that originally belonged to the San Antonio Spurs. As a rookie with the Kings, Clifford averaged 8.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 75 games, including 28 starts. He played 50 minutes across eight games for Sacramento this season before the trade.

Clifford made his Thunder debut Tuesday in Portland, checking in to start the second quarter. In two games with Oklahoma City, he is averaging 4.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in 18.0 minutes.

Clifford said the days after the trade had been a whirlwind and that he wanted to build relationships with his new teammates, coaches, and the community, in a one-on-one interview with the team that was quoted by News 9.

“Super honored and blessed to just be here,” Clifford said.

Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace, And Chet Holmgren Are Sidelined

Jalen Williams suffered a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle, while Cason Wallace tore his labrum against the Clippers on Oct. 25.

Five days later, the team announced that Chet Holmgren would miss 8-10 weeks after treatment for a small patellar tendon tear, according to KOKH. Holmgren had played in three games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 29.7 points. Ajay Mitchell is second on the team at 18.5 points per game.

After Friday, Oklahoma City visits Sacramento on Sunday, Clifford’s first game against his former team.

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