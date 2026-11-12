Jamal Murray’s 17-Point Fourth Quarter Helps Denver Nuggets Hold Off Memphis Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jamal Murray scored 17 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter Wednesday night, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Memphis Grizzlies 123-118 at FedExForum.

“We went to him in a lot of different ways in different spots. You know, he’s an all-star. He’s an all-time player,” Nuggets coach David Adelman said of Murray. “So just, I just thought he put it on his shoulders.”

Cameron Johnson made the plays that settled it. After a Ty Jerome jumper cut Denver’s lead to 115-113 with 2:42 left, Johnson scored on a drive following an offensive rebound, then hit a 3-pointer from Nikola Jokić with 1:01 left for a 120-113 lead.

Foul Trouble Opens The Door

Denver led by as many as 18 in the second quarter and never trailed, but its 65-52 halftime lead started to slip once Murray picked up his fourth foul 74 seconds into the third. Memphis got to the line 11 times in the period and made 10, and by the end of the quarter the Grizzlies were down only 94-90.

“It’s not been schematics. It’s been the plays where people break down one on one. You have to guard your own man. There were so many times in the third quarter it was just straight-line drives,” Adelman said. “Now you’re rotating, and now they’re shooting threes. Now they’re driving again. We have to shore that up. It’s gotten better since the first week, but it’s not good enough.”

Murray came back late in the third and hit a 29-footer in the final minute of the quarter. He kept going in the fourth, and by the time his step-back 3 made it 113-104, he had 20 points in less than seven minutes. He blocked two shots in that stretch, too.

“I’m just playing basketball. It was shots dropped. You know, I was happy about our defense and the way we were able to stifle their runs or put a stop to their run late in the game,” Murray said. “So I know that’s where we won the game.”

Murray said the defense has improved as players learn the coverages.

“Yeah, the communication has been better each game. Everybody getting used to the coverages that we’re trying to play game to game. Coverages may change depending on personnel,” Murray said.

Johnson’s 50-50 Ball

Johnson’s late drive started with a loose ball off a Jokić miss.

“You know, the coaches have voiced that we need to get more 50-50 balls. So I was trying to run after a few, and you know, A.G. bailed me out by catching it when I just kind of threw it into nowhere, and then he threw it back to me, and there was nobody at the hoop,” Johnson said. “And you know, a young guy closing out at you knows I like to shoot. I saw a lot of space towards the hoop, and I was able to get there.”

Johnson finished with 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting.

“He should still shoot 15 times. That’s the thing that we need. Nine for 15 tonight. I’ll take six for 15. He’s got to let it go,” Adelman said.

Zach Edey’s hook made it 120-118 with 20.6 seconds left, but Jokić split two free throws, rookie Cameron Boozer missed a 28-footer that would have tied it, and Aaron Gordon closed it at the line.

34 Assists, Six Turnovers

Two of Denver’s six turnovers were shot-clock violations.

“Only six turnovers for two points is outrageous against this team, and you account that with 34 assists. Just a really good offensive night from what we know is a very good offensive team, but we’re still getting to know each other,” Adelman said.

Jokić, who had 8 assists, pointed to how the Nuggets played with the ball.

“I think playing aggressive, it’s maybe the key, just because if you’re playing aggressive and if you make a mistake, it’s going to be aggressive mistake. So I think that was maybe the key,” Jokić said.

Jokić was asked about Murray’s second half.

“Yeah, I mean, he’s playing really good since the beginning of the season, and we just need to follow. You know, he’s really good for us, and he’s creating looks for everybody else, and we just need to step up and follow him,” Jokić said.

Johnson was asked what it is like to watch Murray in that kind of stretch.

“It’s pretty cool. It’s pretty cool,” Johnson said. “You know, he’s one of the best three-level scorers in the game in terms of the consistency in which he can do it and the difficult shot making, and he put it on full display there in the second half.”

Jokić finished with 27 points, 11 rebounds, and 8 assists, and Denver improved to 6-4 with its fifth win in seven games.

Memphis, which opened the season 6-0, has lost four of five and is 7-4. Jerome scored 22, including 11 in the fourth quarter, Jaylen Wells also scored 22, and Cedric Coward and Boozer each had a double-double. The Grizzlies’ bench outscored Denver’s 44-22, with 15 from Cam Spencer.

The Nuggets visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT. Memphis plays at New Orleans on Friday before hosting the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

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