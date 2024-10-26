Fastball On SI
Fans React to Yankees Manager Aaron Boone and His Questionable Decision in Game 1 of World Series
By Brady Farkas,2 days ago
By Brady Farkas,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Related SearchWorld SeriesNew York YankeesLos Angeles DodgersAaron Boone'S strategyCarlos RodonMlb network
Comments / 21
Add a Comment
Brian
1d ago
Elizabeth Indelicato
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New York Post2 days ago
Fastball On SI23 hours ago
Derek Jeter eviscerates Yankees manager Aaron Boone in furious rant over costly World Series decision
Daily Mail1 day ago
Decider.com2 days ago
Fans fume that World Series umpire is 'not qualified' after huge errors during Yankees-Dodgers Game 1
Daily Mail1 day ago
PureWow5 days ago
The Athlete Lifestyle On SI2 days ago
Larry Brown Sports2 days ago
Ex-Girlfriend Of NFL Quarterback Tom Brady And Blue Blood Actress Bridget Moynahan’s Parents Were Highly Educated!
playersbio.com4 days ago
Fastball On SI2 days ago
playersbio.com4 days ago
The Mirror US2 days ago
Life and Style Weekly4 days ago
Fastball On SI1 day ago
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter criticizes Aaron Boone for pulling Gerrit Cole early ‘for I don’t know what reason’ in World Series Game 1
Sportsnaut1 day ago
Fastball On SI1 day ago
Dodgers Nation2 days ago
Yankees 'moronic' call spectacularly backfires as Dodgers win dramatic extra-inning World Series Game 1
Daily Mail2 days ago
ClutchPoints2 days ago
Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
Fastball On SI2 days ago
Heavy.com2 days ago
New York Yankees On SI1 day ago
Larry Brown Sports2 days ago
Parade3 days ago
Sports Illustrated1 day ago
Fastball On SI2 days ago
USA TODAY2 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.