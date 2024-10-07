Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Fastball On SI

    Detroit Tigers' Cy Young Favorite Makes Postseason History After Dominant Gem

    By Brady Farkas,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    RockSteady
    15h ago
    Tarik wears Mickey Lolich's number who was also a left-handed pitcher for the Tigers 🐅 back in the day. Perhaps an omen as Lolich was the savior for the Tigers in the 68 World Series!!
    intersted@person
    1d ago
    This pitcher is Breyer than Cole
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Dodgers Sent Video to MLB Showing Manny Machado Throwing Baseball at Dave Roberts
    Dodgers Nation1 day ago
    Stats show just how improbable Kerry Carpenter’s home run off Emmanuel Clase was
    Larry Brown Sports1 day ago
    Former American League MVP and Chicago White Sox Star Makes Big Move in Comeback Attempt
    Fastball On SI7 hours ago
    VIDEO: Angel Reese Leaves Everyone’s Jaws On The Floor With Her Panties Showing In See-Through Leopard-Print Shorts Strutting Her Stuff
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Tigers 3rd Baseman, Zach McKinstry, Blamed Their Game 1 Loss On The Cleveland Grounds Crew Not Watering The Field Right Before The Game
    barstoolsports.com2 days ago
    Simone Biles Let Her Husband Jonathan Owens Grab A Handful As She Let It All Hang Out In Hot Costume
    Arkansas Diaries1 day ago
    Michigan vs. Illinois kickoff time, television provider announced
    Michigan Wolverines On SI2 days ago
    Travis Kelce ‘Pushing’ Taylor Swift Away as Relationship Is ‘Not Easy to Maintain’: ‘They’re Spiraling’
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    Travis Kelce has 8-Word Response to Taylor Swift’s No-Show at Birthday Event
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Steven Kwan's Controversial Diving Catch Sparked Debate Among MLB Fans
    Sports Illustrated1 day ago
    Michael Strahan visibly stunned as Terry Bradshaw makes Brad Pitt comparison on Fox NFL and calls himself ‘a cute guy’
    The US Sun2 days ago
    New York Mets Slugger Joins Rare Team History with Game 3 Blast
    Fastball On SI23 hours ago
    Jelly Roll can't keep the smile off his face as he takes to the stage after almost 300lb weight loss
    HELLO4 days ago
    The Cleveland Browns Will Trade Myles Garrett to the Detroit Lions
    twsn.net1 day ago
    MLB playoff game delayed as crowd throw baseballs and trash at opposing players
    Washington Examiner2 days ago
    Oprah, Jay-Z, and these Black American billionaires are still too poor to be on the Forbes 400 List
    face2faceafrica.com4 days ago
    Fact Check: Hank Williams Jr. Said He 'Wouldn't Be Caught Dead' with Garth Brooks on Stage?
    Snopes2 days ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today35 minutes ago
    New York radio host trashes 'disgusting' Phillies fans
    Awful Announcing1 day ago
    Bob Costas Has 'Difficult' Hot-Mic Moment During Yankees-Royals
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Two truths and a lie following Michigan football loss to Washington
    gbmwolverine.com2 days ago
    San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. on Historic Tear to Open Postseason Run
    Fastball On SI2 days ago
    Dan Campbell candidly admits area he wants to improve in coming out of bye week
    FanSided2 days ago
    Why experts are so scared of Hurricane Milton
    The Hill1 day ago
    Toronto Blue Jays Reportedly Shopped Star Last Winter, Could They Do Again This Year?
    Fastball On SI2 days ago
    Report: Milwaukee Brewers First Baseman Rhys Hoskins Future In Doubt With the Ball Club
    bvmsports.com2 days ago
    Josh Allen head injury situation sparks outrage as doctor demands 'huge penalty'
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Multiple Commanders players agree that the Week 5 win over the Browns could've been a lot worse for Cleveland
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    The Fan Playoff Postgame Show: Guardians fall 3-0 to Tigers, series tied 1-1
    92.3 The Fan1 day ago
    Playoff baseball back in Detroit; Slotkin, Rogers debate; and more
    The Detroit Free Press11 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy