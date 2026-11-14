Ford is recalling 330 new 2026 Broncos because the nut that holds the driver-side wiper arm may loosen and let the wiper come off. Losing that wiper can cut the driver’s view in bad weather. Under the Bronco wiper recall, dealers will inspect the wipers, tighten the nut and replace the arms where needed, free of charge.

Ford filed the campaign with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on November 2, 2026. NHTSA lists it as recall 26V725000, and Ford’s internal number is 26S82. Only 2026 Broncos are included.

At 330 trucks, this is a small recall. Even so, it covers the one part a driver needs most in a downpour. A wiper that falls off on the driver’s side leaves a blind patch right where you look.

What goes wrong in the Bronco wiper recall

Image Credit: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

The problem sits at the base of the wiper arm. According to the NHTSA recall record for 26V725000, a wiper arm nut on the driver’s side may loosen. If it backs off far enough, the windshield wipers can detach.

NHTSA’s record explains why that is a safety issue. A loss of driver-side wiper function can reduce visibility in certain weather conditions. In turn, poor visibility increases the risk of a crash.

The record doesn’t say how the nut came to be loose. For that reason, we won’t guess at a cause. It also doesn’t mention any crashes or injuries.

How dealers will fix it

The repair is a dealer visit, not a software update. First, dealers will inspect the wipers. Then they will tighten the wiper arm nut. Finally, they will replace the wiper arms as necessary. Ford covers all of it at no charge.

That last step matters. It covers any arm that needs more than a tightened nut, so the owner doesn’t pay for a new part later. In short, the inspection, the tightening and any new wiper arms cost the owner nothing.

What 2026 Bronco owners should do

Ford plans to mail owner notification letters on November 16, 2026. Meanwhile, the VIN lookup is already open. According to the NHTSA record, the vehicle identification numbers in this recall became searchable on NHTSA.gov on November 6, 2026.

Owners can also call Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 and give recall number 26S82. A dealer can check the VIN against the campaign during any visit. Ford hasn’t published a repair time in the record, so ask the dealer how long to plan for when you book.

If you bought a 2026 Bronco recently, check the VIN even if no letter has arrived. Letters go to the registered owner, so a recent sale or a move can slow one down.

Until the repair, a simple check helps. Before driving in rain or snow, look at the driver-side wiper. If the arm moves or wobbles at its base, it’s worth getting it seen sooner rather than later. However, that is our advice, not Ford’s. The filing itself only lists the dealer fix.

Other recalls on the 2026 Bronco

This isn’t the first campaign for the 2026 model year. When we checked on November 13, NHTSA’s model-year lookup for the 2026 Bronco listed nine other recalls. The wiper campaign had not yet appeared in that list.

Those nine range widely. For example, one covers an instrument cluster that may fail at startup. Another covers front fender flares that may detach. A third, 26V548000, involves piston domes that may be incorrectly manufactured. For that one, dealers will inspect and replace the engine long block if needed, with a remedy expected in December 2026.

The others deal with a rearview camera that may not display, a seat-height pivot bolt, tire and certification labels, an engine failure campaign, an engine-bay wiring harness and a curtain airbag bracket. As a result, a 2026 Bronco owner may have more than one open campaign. A VIN search shows them all at once.

A second source matches the federal record on the wiper campaign. RecallBench’s page for 26V725000 lists the same 330 vehicles, the same dealer fix and Ford number 26S82. It shows the recall posted on November 2, 2026, and it repeats Ford’s customer service number and the November 16 letter date.

The key date for owners is close. Ford’s letters on recall 26S82 are set to go out on November 16, 2026.