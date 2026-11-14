BMW is recalling 720,796 cars and SUVs because a water pump connector may let in water and short circuit, which raises the risk of a fire. Until a fix is ready, BMW tells owners to park outside and away from structures. The BMW water pump recall reaches back to the 2012 model year and runs through 2018.

BMW of North America filed the campaign with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on November 4, 2026. NHTSA lists it as recall 26V733000. However, this is not a brand-new problem. The filing replaces an earlier recall, 24V608, which covered the same 720,796 vehicles in 2024.

That detail matters most to owners who already went to a dealer. Cars that got the first repair will need the new remedy too. In other words, an old service visit does not clear a car this time.

Which models the BMW water pump recall covers

Image Credit: Dinkun Chen – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wiki Commons

In total, the list spans sedans, coupes, convertibles, a wagon, a roadster and several crossovers. Below is the lineup exactly as the NHTSA recall record for 26V733000 gives it:

2012–2016 3 Series, 5 Series and Z4

2012–2015 X1

2013–2017 X3

2015–2016 4 Series Gran Coupe and 2 Series Convertible

2014–2016 328xi Gran Turismo, 2 Series Coupe, 4 Series Convertible, 3 Series Coupe and 3 Series Sportswagon

2015–2018 X4

2016–2018 X5 xDrive40e

The individual vehicle entries on NHTSA’s site add the badges. They include the 328i, 328xi, 428i, 428xi, 528i, 528xi, 228i and 228xi, plus the Z4, X1, X3, X4 and X5. If your BMW from those years wears one of those names, check it.

What goes wrong with the water pump connector

According to BMW’s filing, an electrical connector on the water pump may not be sealed well enough. As a result, water can reach it. Once that happens, the connector may short circuit.

NHTSA’s record states the danger plainly: a short circuit increases the risk of a fire. That is why this recall carries a parking warning instead of a simple “see your dealer” note. The record does not tie the fault to a particular speed or driving condition, so the advice applies whenever the car sits parked.

The water pump keeps coolant moving through the engine. Because the connector carries electricity to that pump, a poor seal is a real concern. The filing does not say how the water gets in, only that an improperly sealed connector may be exposed to it.

Why BMW wants these cars parked outside

The parking advice is the part of this notice that matters most right now. BMW advises owners to park their vehicles outside and away from structures until the recall remedy is complete. For most people, that means no attached garage and no carport against the house.

After all, the logic is simple. A fire in a car parked in the open is a problem for that car. A fire in an attached garage can spread to a home. So, until a dealer completes the new repair, the driveway or the street is the safer spot.

Apartment and condo owners face a harder choice, since many park in shared garages. In that case, the record’s wording still applies: outside and away from structures. If that isn’t possible, call BMW and ask what it recommends for your situation.

No fix yet: the remedy is under development

BMW has not yet settled on a final repair. The NHTSA record says the remedy is currently under development. Consequently, a dealer can’t perform the replacement fix today, and nobody should claim otherwise.

The first campaign did have a plan. NHTSA’s record for recall 24V608, filed in August 2024, told dealers to inspect and replace the water pump and plug connector as necessary. They were also to install a protective shield, free of charge. Now, the new campaign replaces that one, and vehicles already repaired under it will need the new remedy as well.

BMW has not explained in the record why the earlier repair needs a follow-up. For that reason, we won’t guess. What the filing does make clear is that both repaired and unrepaired cars are in scope.

What BMW owners should do now

First, park outside and away from buildings. That step costs nothing, and it is the one action BMW asks for today.

Next, watch the mail. BMW expects to send owner notification letters in December 2026. Meanwhile, owners can reach BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417 with questions.

Trade coverage matches the federal filing. Vehicle Service Pros listed the campaign in its November 13 recall roundup. It gives the same 720,796 vehicles, the same park-outside advice and the same note that the campaign replaces 24V608.

Finally, keep the VIN handy. According to the NHTSA record, the vehicle identification numbers in recall 26V733000 will be searchable on NHTSA.gov beginning December 25, 2026.