Daimler Trucks North America is recalling 3,894 new 2027 Freightliner and Western Star trucks because a snap ring may be missing from the driveline’s slip yoke. Without it, the driveline could separate from the truck. The Freightliner driveline recall covers trucks fitted with certain Cummins drivelines, and Cummins will inspect and replace the parts for free.

Daimler filed the campaign with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on November 6, 2026. NHTSA lists it as recall 26V737000, and Daimler’s own number for it is F1046. Also, every truck in it is a 2027 model.

A missing snap ring sounds like a tiny problem. On a loaded truck, however, the consequences can be serious. A driveline that comes apart can leave the driver without power and drop heavy parts onto the road.

Which trucks are in the Freightliner driveline recall

Image Credit: Bill Beers – CC BY 4.0/Wiki Commons

Seven model lines appear in the NHTSA recall record for 26V737000. All are 2027 models, and all carry certain Cummins drivelines:

Freightliner Cascadia and Cascadia Fifth Gen

Western Star 47X and 49X

Freightliner Business Class M2

108SD and 114SD, also from Freightliner

That mix covers a lot of ground. On one end sit the Cascadia models. On the other sit the M2 and SD trucks, which Freightliner described in a 2022 release on its M2 and SD lineup as medium-duty and vocational trucks. In plain terms, that means work trucks, such as the dump trucks the release mentions.

Because every truck is a 2027 model, the recall reaches these trucks early in their working lives. That makes it a good moment to catch the problem before the miles pile up.

What a slip yoke and snap ring do

A truck’s driveline carries power from the transmission back to the axles. As the suspension moves, the distance between those parts changes slightly. So, the slip yoke lets the driveshaft slide in and out to absorb that movement.

Meanwhile, a snap ring is a small spring-steel clip that seats in a groove. Its job is to hold an assembly together. According to the NHTSA record, the snap ring may be missing from the slip yoke assembly on these trucks. As a result, the driveline could separate from the vehicle.

The filing does not say how many trucks are actually missing the ring. Instead, it counts every truck that could be affected, which is 3,894.

Snap rings are cheap parts, but they do important work. Here, the ring is the piece that keeps the slip yoke assembly together. That’s why one missing clip is enough to put thousands of new trucks into a federal recall.

Why a driveline separation is dangerous

NHTSA’s record lists two risks. First, driveline separation can cause a loss of drive power, which increases the risk of a crash. Second, a detached driveline can become a road hazard for drivers behind the truck.

A loss of drive power is worse on a heavy truck than on a car. For example, a loaded tractor that loses drive on a highway grade or in traffic has few good options. Meanwhile, a heavy driveshaft on the pavement is a real danger to any car that follows.

The NHTSA record does not mention any crashes or injuries linked to the problem.

The fix and what owners should do

Notably, the repair runs through Cummins, not a Freightliner or Western Star dealer. According to the filing, Cummins will inspect the driveline and replace it as necessary, free of charge.

Daimler expects to mail owner notification letters on January 5, 2027. Until then, owners can call Daimler Trucks North America customer service at 1-800-547-0712. Cummins customer service is at 1-800-286-6467. When you call, cite recall number F1046. Because the remedy comes from Cummins, owners can also go straight to Cummins to ask about an inspection.

Fleet managers have an easy first step, too. Pull the list of 2027 units that came with Cummins drivelines and ask Cummins about an inspection before the letters arrive.

The campaign also shows up outside NHTSA. RecallBench’s page for 26V737000 carries the same 3,894 trucks, the same seven model lines and the same Cummins remedy. It notes the recall posted on November 6, 2026.

The dates are the landing point. Daimler filed the campaign on November 6, 2026, and it expects owner letters to start reaching truck owners on January 5, 2027.